ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Diamond Vogel held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for its new, 36,000-square-foot Innovation Center, which will be used by the Orange City-based paint manufacturer for research and development.

Diamond Vogel spent $15 million on the project, said Diamond Vogel’s Director of Corporate Marketing Matthew Ferring.

The company broke ground on the Innovation Center in October 2021, Ferring said in an email, and construction wrapped up in August, though some minor finishing is still in-progress.

The Innovation Lab has “ state-of-the-art laboratory and office space,” Diamond Vogel said in a press release, where as many as 60 research and development professionals will work to add to the company’s line of paints and coatings.

“Our company’s first research lab was no bigger than a closet,” Drew Vogel, Chairman of the Board of Diamond Vogel, said in a statement. “Now, with the Innovation Center, we have a cutting-edge facility able to support our research and development team in Orange City. We are thankful to have a facility that measures up to the people working on it.”

Diamond Vogel received tax credits through the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) to help defray costs, as part of IEDA’s High-Quality Jobs Program.

Sioux City’s CMBA Architects provided architectural and design services for the project, and Hoogendoorn Construction of Canton, S.D. was the general contractor.