SIOUX CITY -- The Heidman Law Firm has announced that Diane Murphy Smith has joined the firm as an associate attorney.

Before joining Heidman, Smith, who is originally from Des Moines, was an assistant Attorney General for the State of Iowa where she worked as conflicts counsel attorney, representing the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, and lead counsel on issues relating to Tribal-State relations Indian Child Welfare Act enforcement.

Prior to her work at the Attorney General’s Office, Smith worked for more than 14 years as an assistant Woodbury County Attorney specializing in juvenile law and child welfare matters.

Smith is part of the firm’s Family Law, Guardian/Conservatorship, Insurance Defense, Indian Child Welfare Act & Tribal Law and Criminal Law groups.