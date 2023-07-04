NORTH SIOUX CITY — Don Lantis is the longtime proprietor of Lantis Fireworks in North Sioux City.

His father, Merle Lantis, started selling fireworks in about 1945 in North Sioux City, just across the state line from Sioux City, where fireworks would remain illegal for another 72 years. Don, now 82, started working there when he was quite young.

The Journal asked Lantis five questions about his history in the fireworks business, how it’s changed over the years and what he says about folks who aren’t fans of fireworks.

Lantis Fireworks Don Lantis is shown at his store Lantis Fireworks which has been in business since 1945 in North Sioux City, S.D., Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Your father started selling fireworks in the 1940s. Why did you decide to follow him into the business?

I’ve never had a Fourth of July off, in my whole life. Even when I was in the service, I’d have to come home, on leave, to work the fireworks stand. I’ve never had the Fourth off, in my whole life.

I enjoy fireworks — I enjoy, like when we do the Explorers [fireworks display at Lewis & Clark Park] — it makes me feel good when, you know, the people are clapping. I like that. I like people being happy. And that’s the main thing.

This one guy came in, last year, and he says, ‘I used to come here with my grandpa!’ And I said, ‘How old are you?’ And he says, ‘72.’

Stuff like that I think is cool. The Fourth of July, it really is family time. When the little kids come in, their eyes light up.

A couple of years ago, this little boy came in, he was probably about 3, on Father’s Day, and he says, ‘Daddy, would you like some snappers?’ The dad said, ‘Yeah, I guess.’

This girl came in last, maybe two or three weeks ago when she came in, and she hugged me and she said, ‘Don, I’ve been coming here ever since I (was) — a baby, come to think about it.’ And she was a baby, when she came with her mom and dad. And now she’s like 70 years old.

My customers are like family.

People [customers of the store] say, ‘Oh, where’s Don at? Where’s Don at?’ I don’t know what’s going to happen when I die. But I won’t die for a long time yet. ‘Cause, I mean, I’m only 82. That’s not old!

How has the fireworks industry changed over the years?

[Years ago] there wasn’t such a thing as a cake [a type of firework, usually sold boxed, with a series of shots]. There was fountains, there was Roman candles, and there was sky rockets. There was no bottle rockets, there was firecrackers, and M-80s.

But the rockets — the biggest rocket you can have now is eight ounces. We had 3- and 4-pounders. The big ones, that’s considered Class B fireworks now, but we used to sell that — that was, just common fireworks. We never shot anything less than a 2-pounder.

It’s changed so much. People, they don’t buy firecrackers that much anymore. Or bottle rockets. Because the cakes are so pretty! The cakes — the stuff they have now, if you shoot three of those at a time, they look as good as my displays for the Explorers! They’re getting so pretty nowadays. And anybody can buy them.

[Fireworks laws and regulations now are] lots, lots, lots stricter. Like when we had the M-80s [similar to a very-powerful firecracker, once commonplace, which came under heavy regulation decades ago] — I guess in ‘66 they banned M-80s.

And the ATF would come, and they’d drive up to the stand — they’d always have a Chevy with black-wall tires, with a tie in 90-degree weather, and a white shirt, and a suit-coat on. And they’d pull up, and they’d all say the same thing:

‘Do you sparklers?’

‘Uh-huh.’

‘Do you have M-80s?’

‘No.’

‘You don’t have M-80s?’

‘No.’

And they’d leave. And they’d come about every couple hours. There were agents all around here. And finally my dad got tired of it. They said:

‘Do you have sparklers?’

My dad said, ‘Yeah.’

‘Do you have M-80s?’

‘Yeah.’

‘You do?’

And he said, ‘Yeah.’

‘Do you have them here now?’

He said, ‘No, I’ll have them here in half an hour.’

They said, ‘OK, we’ll come back.’

And so, in half an hour, agents circled the building. And then dad said:

‘Now are you all here? One more time: We don’t have doggarn M-80s! So stop bothering us!’

They didn’t like that very good.

We try to abide by the laws. And not everybody does. And it’s too bad, because they wreck the business for everybody.

Has the fireworks business been booming the last few years?

[In 2020 and 2021] everybody had so much money. This year, crappy. Because — a tomato costs $4 or $5! I mean, it’s ridiculous.

People will always find money for fireworks. Like I said, we’ve been at this for 78 years, or whatever it is. They always find some money for fireworks. But they’re not going to spend as much as they used to. Because — people, they don’t have a whole lot of money anymore.

[In a subsequent conversation, Don Lantis amended this answer somewhat, saying that fireworks shoppers seem to be spending as much as they ever have and that broader economic forces weren’t apparently suppressing the overall demand for fireworks. But the fact that the Fourth of July this year falls on a Tuesday, rather than on a weekend, does have a depressing effect on sales, he said.]

When the flu thing was going around, or whatever you want to call it [COVID-19], people would come in to the stand, and they’d say, ‘Get me this, get me this, get me this...’ We’ve never had so much money — they all got those stimulus checks. Our average order was $400. It was just ridiculous. But that’s good, though.

But now — no, it’s not that way anymore. But, for two years, business was really good. Now, it’s — like I said, it’s kind of crappy right now.

What is it about fireworks that people like?

The pretty lights.

I don’t care if you’re a 1-day-old baby, that baby will watch those fireworks. I don’t care if you’re a 100-year-old grandma, she will watch those fireworks. Because it’s pretty!

And they’re doing it with family.

It’s nice to see a show, but the thrill of lighting it and running away — it’s like driving a car. You can ride in the car forever, but once you get behind the wheel — that’s what it is with fireworks. The thrill of lighting it, and watching them, and watching the kids having fun with them.

There are of course people who don’t love fireworks. What would you say to them?

Some people just don’t like fireworks. But a lot of people don’t like fireworks because they’ve got to spend money. It’s horrible, but it’s the truth. A lot of people don’t like Christmas, because they’ve got to spend money for presents and stuff.

To be very truthful, it’s maybe one or two nights — out of the 365 days out of the year — and they’re just having fun. It’s like Christmas. It’s something nice people like to do, and they have fun.