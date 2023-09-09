VERMILLION, S.D. — A new Goodwill store is expected to open during the first quarter of next year in Vermillion.

Sioux City-based Goodwill of the Great Plains, which oversees Goodwill secondhand store locations in all of South Dakota and parts of Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota, broke ground in May on the approximately 10,000-square-foot store at 700 Bower St. The store is behind the Hy-Vee on Vermillion's northwestern side, across the street from, and just west of, Walmart and just south of Runnings.

Goodwill of the Great Plains is spending roughly $2 million on the store, said Goodwill of the Great Plains CEO Briget Solomon.

This is the first-ever Goodwill to store to open in Vermillion, the Clay County seat and home to the University of South Dakota. There are a smattering of independent second-hand and consignment stores in Vermillion, including the longstanding downtown thrift store known as the Civic Council, or the "Civ" for short, and New 2 You, a consignment shop on Highway 50 just east of town.

"We've been successful with stores in Yankton and in Brookings, and in some other communities that have a college town feel to them," said Solomon, who herself got a Master's degree from the University of South Dakota. "We also do a lot of studies to evaluate whether a community can support a Goodwill support. And our information and data really pointed to Vermillion being a good location for us."

Goodwill of the Great Plains new store Goodwill of the Great Plains is building a new store at 700 Bower St. in Vermillion, shown here. The 10,000-square-foot store, the first Goodw…

The store will employ between 12 and 14 people, Solomon said, with jobs that offer what she said are competitive wages.

Preparations are underway to stock the store with merchandise, Solomon said.

"We actually have a crew of team members that have already started getting items prepared, from our donation stream of our current locations. So, we know we've got to have about 40,000 pieces of clothing ready to go, for our new store to open. And we've prepared months in advance," she said.

Goodwill of the Great Plains purchased the 3-acre parcel where the store is being built from the Vermillion Area Chamber & Economic Development Development Company (colloquially known as the VCDC) early this year.

For more than a decade, the VCDC has controlled the sizable parcel in the northwest of Vermillion where the Goodwill is going. During that time they've courted commercial occupants for the land and sold off lots. It wasn't very many years ago that that area of Vermillion was more-or-less empty.

Goodwill of the Great Plains new store Goodwill of the Great Plains is building a new store at 700 Bower St. in Vermillion, shown here. The 10,000-square-foot store, the first Goodw…

The VCDC has had a run of success in recent years finding buyers: the retailer Runnings purchased 8.5 acres and built a new store there two years ago. About seven years ago, Casey's opened a gas station, just down the road from an O'Reilly Auto Parts that opened about a year earlier. The National Music Museum moved its archives to a new building out there a couple years ago.

Of the roughly 48 acres that were originally in the parcel (which was once farmland), only a little more than 12 acres remain unoccupied, said Jim Peterson, president and CEO of the VCDC. Inquiries still come in and the VCDC is still in deal-making mode, and likely will be until the property is all gone: A tire company recently acquired some of the property, and should break ground soon, Peterson said.

"There are other different commercial businesses looking at that land," he said.

The land has a lot going for it -- it's across the street from Walmart, and it's conveniently situated between Highway 50 and Cherry Street, one of Vermillion's main drags. The VCDC has been trying to "get the right businesses that fit what our community needs" to move onto the remaining acres, Peterson said.

Goodwill fit that criteria.

"They're great community partners wherever they are," Peterson said of Goodwill. "They have a good offering at the retail store, they'll employ folks. They have additional things many don't know, where they can do some job training. They do give back to the communities."