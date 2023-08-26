NORFOLK, Neb. -- Ho-Chunk Capital earlier this month acquired one of the largest buildings in downtown Norfolk, and plans to transform it into a luxury hotel.

The National Register of Historic Places-listed Kensington building, located at the northeast corner of West Norfolk Avenue and North Fourth Street in Norfolk, will undergo a more-than $14 million rehabilitation; when complete, it will be a roughly 62-room Marriott.

Dennis Johnson, CEO of Ho-Chunk Capital, said renovations might begin next year; the hotel might be finished sometime in the second half of 2025.

Before construction begins, Ho-Chunk Capital and Marriott will go through a "branding" process, to define and refine the character of the hotel -- "to kind of figure out what kind of unique attributes we want to enhance and retain and keep," Johnson said. Ho-Chunk's in-house architectural firm, BluStone Architecture, will be engaged on the project.

The century-old, five-story, brick, stone and reinforced concrete building -- which was originally a hotel -- had been used as an apartment building since the 1960s. For the past 25 years, it was owned by the Norfolk Housing Agency.

The Norfolk Housing Agency used the building for low-rent apartments, but the building was in need of costly upkeep. Last year, the Norfolk Housing Agency put out a request for proposals for new uses for the property. Ho-Chunk Capital, a division of Ho-Chunk Inc. noted for major real estate purchases, submitted a winning proposal and acquired the property for $1.5 million.

"We're kind of bringing it back to its glory days, really, as a hotel," Johnson said.

The former occupants of the Kensington apartments have found new homes and the building is now unoccupied, said City of Norfolk Communications Manager Nick Stevenson.

"It's better than the conditions that they were living in at the Kensington. I mean, you could have someone turn their microwave on in one apartment, and have someone turn their oven on in another one, and the whole breaker would trip," Stevenson said.

Johnson described the building's condition as "fair."

"It was kind of a tired apartment complex, I would call it," he said. "So, this will definitely be a revitalization, an enhancement."

Turning the Kensington into "the premier hotel in town," Johnson said, "will, I think, definitely help downtown Norfolk -- but downtown Norfolk doesn't need a lot of help, I'll be real."

"They have a very vibrant, active downtown environment," he said. "So this will just really plug in very well to that."

The building retains much of its 1920s grandeur -- particularly its elegant lobby, where ornate railings, high ceilings, stonework and antique woodwork survive.

"It's got a really grand entry, actually, and that lobby area, that was retained," Johnson said. "And there's a lot of the original woodwork that is still in that area too that we'll definitely retain and enhance and restore, as much as we can."

A troubled early history

The Kensington, originally known as the Hotel Norfolk, was plagued by bankruptcy, lawsuits, deadbeat developers, swelling costs, ruined investors and painfully slow construction in its early years. The North American Hotel Company, an Omaha-based investment group, purchased the parcel in 1917 with the intent of building an eight-story, 134-room hotel there. Enthusiastic Norfolk residents helped bankroll the project by purchasing about $90,000 worth of stock, according to the property's National Register of Historic Places application.

World War I brought the hotel project to a halt and the developer ran into financial problems. By 1919, the site had been excavated, but no further work was being done. Norfolk residents and investors negotiated with the developers and eventually took possession of the property, forming the Norfolk Hotel Company.

The new developers eventually discovered a high water table, natural springs and quicksand that lurked beneath the surface; the basement would require double layers of concrete, and the cost of materials and labor ballooned. Because of the cost overruns, the intended eight-story hotel -- subsequently scaled back to seven stories -- was further whittled down to five stories, according to the NRHP documents.

After a temporary roof was installed in 1921, the ground floor spaces were leased; but progress on the upper floors went slowly, and by 1925, the building was only about three-quarters complete.

In March 1921, one shareholder advertised their holdings in the project -- five shares -- for sale in the Norfolk Daily News. "Best offer takes it," the shareholder wrote.

The Nebraska Volunteer Firemen's Association planned to hold their annual convention in Norfolk in January 1922, but the hotel wasn't nearly finished. "Great disappointment is expressed in local fire department circles over the incompleted condition of the new Norfolk hotel building," the Norfolk Daily News wrote of the situation in November 1921, before the convention.

In 1925, the Norfolk Hotel Company went bankrupt, and the $320,000 that had been invested was wiped out.

Finally, the Omaha hotelier E.C. Eppley acquired the property and finished the project; Eppley was purportedly pleased to have acquired a hotel worth $600,000 for half that price. The hotel had its long-awaited grand opening in the summer of 1926.

"The new hotel will take care of conventions, travelers and tourists and we have the facilities to do so here in Norfolk. I am optimistic about the outcome of the Hotel Norfolk," E.C. Eppley said at a gala reception for the hotel in July 1926, according to a contemporary report in the Norfolk Daily News.

In its later years, the hotel purportedly hosted quite a few famous guests -- the musician Duke Ellington, politicians John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, Wendell Willke, Thomas E. Dewey, and the boxer Jack Dempsey all crossed its threshold at one time or another, according to the NRHP application.