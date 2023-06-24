SIOUX CITY -- Ho-Chunk Capital CEO Dennis Johnson was recently honored for his ongoing efforts to grow economic development in Native communities.

Johnson, an enrolled citizen of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians of Minnesota, was named Economic Development Professional of the Year at the Travois Superhero Awards ceremony during the 23rd Annual Travois Indian Country Affordable Housing and Economic Development Conference in Washington, D.C.

The award is given to a professional who has sparked positive economic change through infrastructure, health care, education, business or other community projects.

“I am honored to be a recipient of this prestigious award,” Johnson said in a statement. “Ho-Chunk Capital has been at the cutting-edge of real estate development since its inception, and I’m thankful for the support of our entire team and trusted partners. I feel blessed to be able to be a part of adding quality jobs, impactful community improvements and quality housing in our Native communities.”

Ho-Chunk Capital began as the investment and real estate development division of Ho-Chunk, Inc., which was formed by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska to create jobs and diversify its economy. Under Johnson’s leadership, Ho-Chunk Capital has expanded to offer other Tribal organizations the expertise needed to create successful developments in their own communities.

“Dennis doesn't just work tirelessly to see his own Tribe succeed,” Travois President Phil Glynn said. “He shares his knowledge and experience because he wants to see all Tribes to succeed in creating jobs, homes and opportunities for people.”

Johnson is an entrepreneur in his own right. In January, he opened a Pizza Ranch restaurant in Bemidji, Minnesota, creating quality and accessible jobs in an economically distressed, non-metropolitan community. Travois helped finance the project using the New Markets Tax Credit program.

Travois, a Certified B Corporation focused exclusively on promoting housing and economic development with American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian communities, presents Superhero Awards in seven categories: Housing Professional of the Year, Economic Development Professional of the Year, Pillar of the Year, Haven of the Year, Project Team of the Year, Groundbreaking Team of the Year and Transformative Initiative of the Year.