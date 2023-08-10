Thursday’s highly anticipated inflation report showed U.S. consumers paid prices that were 3.2% higher in July than a year earlier.

That’s a touch milder than the 3.3% inflation rate economists expected to see and down sharply from last summer’s peak above 9%. Beneath the surface, underlying trends for inflation were also within expectations.

Troubling levels of inflation moved the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at a breakneck pace for the past year-and-a-half: the central bank raised its benchmark rate 11 times to the current 5.4%, a 22-year high.

Wall Street rallied on what it saw as good news, but consumers still will be paying more at the grocery checkout, gas station and retail stores. Here's a detailed breakdown to help you see how it's all adding up for the Midwest.

15 charts that track Midwest inflation and consumer prices