Waddell Boie joins Heidman Law

SIOUX CITY — Heidman Law has announced that Jaquilyn Waddell Boie has joined the firm as a member of their civil litigation group.

Waddell Boie will be practicing in the areas of civil, commercial, and personal injury litigation; medical malpractice defense; agricultural law; and construction law.

Waddell Boie earned her JD and MBA from the University of South Dakota with honors. She also holds a PhD from Princeton University, an MPP from the University of Minnesota and a BA from Iowa State University.

She was a Tripp Fellow, a member of the RD Hurd Pro Bono Society, and an extern to the South Dakota Supreme Court, South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, and University of South Dakota Office of the Provost. Waddell Boie served as the Symposium Editor for the South Dakota Law Review and was published in Volume 67.

UnityPoint—Sioux City announces new providers

SIOUX CITY — UnityPoint Health – Sioux City has announced nine new providers joining the system during the months of July, August, September and October.

The providers are joining a variety of service lines including emergency medicine, radiology, cardiology, urgent care, general surgery, gastroenterology, pediatrics, family medicine and Siouxland PACE.

New providers joining the UnityPoint Health – Sioux City family include:

UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s:

Daniel Wei, MD, emergency medicine

Pritee Taxac, MD, radiology

Jeff Sykes, MD, cardiology

UnityPoint Clinic:

Maggie Bisgard, ARNP, urgent care

Matthew Gawart, MD, general surgery

Ben Pottebaum, DO, gastroenterology

Joe-Ann Lourens, MD, pediatrics

Kevin Ree, DO, family medicine

Siouxland PACE:

Kylee Lefebvre, FNP-C, family medicine

These new providers are working at a variety of locations in Siouxland including UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s, UnityPoint Clinic – Sunnybrook, UnityPoint Clinic – Marketplace, Siouxland PACE and coming soon, UnityPoint Clinic – Dakota Dunes.