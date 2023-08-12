Leadership Siouxland has announced its officers and board members for the new fiscal year.

Newly elected officers are Willy Bass, of Ho-Chunk, Inc. as president; Tessa Dinsdale, of First Interstate Bank, as vice president/president-elect; Sufana Kreber, of Kerry Group, as treasurer; and Bea Houston, of WITCC, as secretary. Past president is Anna Bertrand, of Sky Ranch Behavioral Services.

Newly elected board members are Anna Salas, of Goodwill of the Great Plains; Jessica La Fleur, of Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa; La Shawna Moyle and Matt Pfister, of WITCC; and Ron Lorenzen, of the 185th Air Refueling Wing of the Air National Guard.

Returning board members are: Andrew Nilges, of North Sioux City Economic Development; Brendyn Richards, of Siouxland Community Health Center; Heidi Reinking, of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce; and Danielle Gutierrez Stone, of Ho Chunk, Inc. Pony Express Stores.

Leadership Siouxland offers classes annually to develop leaders. Since its founding in 1981, more than 1,200 graduates have taken part in its programs.

Leadership Siouxland is accepting applications for the 2023 – 2024 class. Contact the executive director at exdir@leadershipsiouxland.org for more information. Deadline for applications is Aug. 31.