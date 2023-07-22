SIOUX CITY — After six-plus years of vacancy, a historic Fourth Street building is coming back to life.

The Levich Building, 1004 Fourth St., is in the process of a lengthy renovation that began last year. Its new owners plan to make it into a sort of mixed-use co-op market-and-café, called Eco Hub, whose vendors will sell ethical and environmentally sound merchandise.

Eco Hub will be an "intentional community," said Samantha Dailey, who purchased the building in January 2022 with her unnamed partner for $235,000. She's working to find vendors for the first floor space whose values align with Eco Hub's moral principles. She's also evaluating potential occupants for the building's second and third floors. Space for artists is one possibility.

"It's really geared toward helping small businesses who want to establish themselves, but also match the values of sustainability, inclusivity, and really care about our community -- all members of our community -- and Mother Earth," she said.

Renovations at the building might be done as soon as the fall, Dailey said, but the work has taken longer than expected, so there's not yet a hard-and-fast opening date. Significant progress has been made; new windows were being installed this week.

Before beginning this venture, Dailey said she'd passed by the forlorn building a number of times, seeing in it a chance to do good.

"I was working as a mental-health therapist," she said. "And on my lunch breaks I would walk downtown and kind of dream about, like, the possibilities in Sioux City. One, because I grew in Sioux City Iowa, it's my home, and I care a lot about Sioux City. And I've heard people not talk so kindly about Sioux City and what it has to offer. But all I could see was the potential for growth and creativity. Also, in my work as a mental-health therapist, I saw what was missing for people was a sense of community, and belonging."

"A lot of my clients were adolescents, and they had a massive fear around the state of the world, and climate change, and they had a lot of anxiety around that, and depressive hopelessness around the future," she added. "So, I really felt called to move in that direction, to create something for those adolescents. To create some type of hope and community -- for people to start to feel more positively about our city, and also the future."

The building's best-known occupant of living memory was Francis Canteen, an adult bookstore that closed at the end of 2016 after decades in business. Francis Canteen had a colorful history: An occasional sore spot in the community, it was subject to sporadic police raids and anti-pornography crusades in the 1980s. When Fourth Street was undergoing a revival in the 1990s, some officials considered the store incompatible with the "new" Historic Fourth Street and wanted it gone.

Randy Groetken, proprietor of Francis Canteen whose family formerly owned the building, said at the time of its 2016 closure that there were higher and better uses for the property, and that the building would someday undergo "a complete shift" away from adult entertainment.

When she first saw the building's interior, Dailey said it was somewhat dreary and dilapidated after years of emptiness.

"It was really a dark space," she said. "They had drop-down ceilings, and the walls were all painted black."

The building's inner beauty revealed itself during the renovation. Decorative pressed tin ceilings, a prized architectural feature whenever and wherever they're found surviving, were hidden beneath the dropped ceiling. Under "about seven layers of flooring" was hardwood.

"The interior's going to be a little bit more of that old style -- maybe a little midcentury modern, maybe even later than that," she said. "Just to kind of bring back the rich history of what it was."

The history of the Levich Building isn't particularly well-documented. Its first two floors were built sometime between 1905 and 1908 (Dailey said 1906), while the third floor was added later, after about 1919 (Dailey suggested it was built on circa 1921).

The building's namesake, Morris Levich, sold new and used furniture in part of the building during its early years. As was common in those days, the furniture store shared space with a funeral parlor. By the 1920s, phonograph records were being sold there alongside furniture. The auction house of R.H. Trumbauer operated in the building during the 1930s. A later occupant of the store, the Bargain Center, sold war surplus goods there after World War II. Subsequent occupants continued selling furniture there until the mid-1980s.