VERMILLION, S.D. — A new medical marijuana dispensary in Vermillion, South Dakota is set to celebrate its opening later this month and it's in conjunction with a famous American comedian.

Dakota Herb is holding a grand opening for its new joint at 112 E. Main St. in downtown Vermillion at noon on Monday, July 24 and Jim Belushi is set to appear on behalf of his Belushi's Farm cannabis brand, "The Blues Brothers." Belushi's been in the marijuana game since 2015 and his brother, John, famously appeared in the "Blues Brothers" SNL sketches and 1980 film with Dan Aykroyd.

Joe Stavig, the CFO of Dakota Herb, a medical marijuana provider with four locations in South Dakota, said in a release the work the business does mirrors the high-quality standards set by The Blues Brothers.

"Our promise is to deliver the best possible stimuli to our endo-cannabinoid receptors, living up to the ten-star, quadruple A reputation for professionalism and consumer satisfaction that John and Dan established internationally," Stavig said. One of the products with The Blues Brother branding is a multi-colored package of pre-rolled cannabis joints.

In November 2020, South Dakota voters passed Initiated Measure 26 which approved medical marijuana in the state. With the approval, local jurisdictions were given the ability to limit how many medical cannabis facilities come into town. Prospective establishments would first apply with the state's Department of Health before potentially going through additional registration with a local entity.

"Additionally, local governments may enact ordinances governing the time, place, and manner in which establishments conduct business," according to the the South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program website.

As of now, the state has two medical marijuana dispensaries listed for Vermillion: Dakota Herb and Dakota Natural Growers. North Sioux City has two, Kind Care of South Dakota and True North Dispensary. Six are listed for Yankton: Elevate Cannabis Dispensary, Genesis Farms, Groovy Treez, Happy Flower Healing, Root 52 and Royzzz of Gavins Point.

Through the week of June 26, 2023, South Dakota's approved 225 practitioners and 10,672 patient cards. To obtain a medical marijuana card in the state, residents have to fill out a number of application materials through the South Dakota Department of Health.