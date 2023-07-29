SIOUX CITY -- Training service technicians, welders and pipefitters to work on high-pressure boilers is not a simple undertaking. It's a career pathway to the middle class for men and women with a high school diploma, but to get there requires a specialized set of skills learned largely on the job.

So when the opportunity came about for Plains Mechanical Services to join forces with the Canadian firm of Thermogenics, which had a more robust training program, John Quade made his move.

"The decision for me came down to, quite frankly, their ability and resources to help us with training," said Quade, general manager at Plains Mechanical, who owned the company before it was acquired by Thermogenics in April. "Training in this day and age is just incredibly important. There's just not -- people (with the) technical knowledge just aren't as readily available as they once were. And this is a specialized profession."

Plains Mechanical Services is a Sioux City firm that specializes in boiler repair, maintenance and parts. The company's crews work primarily on boilers in industrial settings and in large commercial heating systems. It's a relatively stable market, and a low-profile industry.

"Anybody who's using steam boilers to produce their product" could be a Plains Mechanical customer, Quade said.

Quade said the company is recruiting for five positions at the moment; these workers would more than likely need to be trained. The company currently employs around 20 people.

"Training on each specific piece of equipment, takes years to get to," he said. "It's hands-on. They have to travel for training, they have to be able to work on all sorts of different equipment, all different sorts of manufacturers. In order for us to do the full training, currently we'd have to send them to dozens of different locations for hands-on training. And this relationship with Thermogenics, they've got a solid training program in place that they use for service technicians."

Besides getting access to Thermogenics' more-muscular training program and its broader market footprint, Quade said Plains Mechanical will largely retain its autonomy, and is continuing to do business under its old name.

"That was a big part of it, too," Quade said. "From a leadership standpoint, I still am leading the company," just with a different title.

"We operate completely separately, and they leave us to what we're doing," he added of Thermogenics.

Plains Mechanical was founded in 1994 by Jeff Reinders and four partners. Reinders was the former president and general manager at the boiler firm of R.W. Rice, which was acquired that year by Rasmussen Mechanical Services. Within four years of its founding, Plains Mechanical had customers stretching from South Carolina to Kansas to Texas.

"Now's a good time to be in boilers," Reinders told The Journal in 1996. "It's specialized enough. I can't think of anything I'd rather do."

Quade purchased the company from Reinders in 2021.

Thermogenics, a privately held company with its head office in Aurora, Ontario, was founded in 1975 and has operations in the U.S. and Canada. One month after the acquisition of Plain Mechanical was announced, Thermogenics announced its acquisition of another U.S. boiler firm: Orlando, Fla.-based Industrial Engineering.