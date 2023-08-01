SIOUX CITY — Gov. Kim Reynolds was on hand at the RE/Max City Centre in downtown Sioux City to seeing the awarding of money to five Iowa small businesses during the Open 4 Business Competition which kicked off the first night of the 2023 Iowa Downtown Conference.

The three-day conference, which runs through Thursday at the Sioux City Convention Center, acts as a meeting place for business professionals and community volunteers throughout the state to discuss ways of preserving and revitalizing downtowns across the state.

To highlight some of that revitalization work, the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Main Street Iowa hosted the Iowa Open 4 Business Competition which had locally-minded entrepreneurs from Cedar Rapids, Keokuk, Mount Vernon, Ottumwa and West Branch.

"Downtowns must be front and center in economic development," Reynolds told the crowd gathered inside the refurbished Riviera Theatre in the City Centre. "When they thrive, so do our people, so do our communities and so does our state."

The winning business, Keokuk's Tangles Hair Salon, received a $20,000 check to grow the business. Owner Tarla Price said getting such an award wasn't about her but about her small business and that the company was focused on "securing Main Street for our future generations."

Coming in second, Iowa Running Company of Cedar Rapids got $15,000 from the IEDA and Main Street Iowa. Business partners Jim Dwyer and Clifton Trebil-Smith said investment in them was "an investment in the community."

The third place prize of $10,000 went to the Ottumwa-based HeronKross, a business focused on historical preservation.

Glyn Mawr Winery, Mount Vernon, Iowa, and Serving Cafe, West Branch, tied for fourth and each took home $5,000.

Sioux City developer Jeff Carlson, who worked on the revitalization of the City Centre and Riviera Theatre, said events that promote thriving downtowns, such as Iowa Open 4 Business, are why he and his wife, Rachel, were so dogged in their work to bring the space at 712 Fourth St. back to life.

"I'm big on downtowns," Carlson said.

Registration for the Iowa Downtown Conference is still open. More information can be found at: "iowaeda.com/downtown-resource-center/downtown-conference/".