DAKOTA DUNES — One of the last undeveloped tracts of land west of Interstate 29 in Dakota Dunes is under development to become a mixed-use, commercial and residential area.

The 37-acre tract on the northern end of Dakota Dunes will have 30 residential lots and six to eight commercial lots.

Nathan Connelly, one of the developers of the property and one of the listing agents, said the development in total will probably come to $10 million.

The development does not have a proper name; informally, it's been referred to by developers and others associated with it as the Shay Road Development, for the road that runs along its western side. Sioux Point Road forms the eastern boundary.

A new thoroughfare in the development is being built -- an extension of Flurie Road, running east to west -- to connect the Shay Road with Sioux Point Road. That stretch of Flurie Road formerly existed there, but it was torn out some years ago. The new road is a collaborative effort involving Union County, Dakota Dunes, the township and the developers.

"That's probably the biggest deal on this whole thing is that road going back in," Connelly said. "(It) serves a ton of residents back there. It's going to cut their travel time drastically."

Utility infrastructure installation is ongoing.

A set of "storage condominiums" -- large storage units of the type sometimes referred to as "toy boxes," typically used to store RVs, boats, collector cars and the like, are currently under construction. Each of the storage "condos" is expected to market for $145,000. The storage "condos" should be finished around Nov. 1, and will be the first part of the development to be finished.

Residential lot sales may begin next year, said NAI United President Chris Bogenrief, also a listing agent for the properties.

"The single-family lots, I think those will go over well, because they'll be at a little bit (lower) price-point than what you might find down in Dakota Dunes Country Club area," he said. "So these'll be a little bit more affordable, yet larger tracts of land. And there's really not many lots left in Dakota Dunes. It's pretty much developed. So this is opening up a new area that actually was not in the initial master plan."

In January 2020, a group of investors led by developer Bart Connelly, operating under the name Dakota Dunes Land Holdings LLC, announced the $5.4 million purchase of most of the remaining undeveloped tracts of land in Dakota Dunes. The deal included parcels in the northeast, northwest, southeast and southwest corners of Dakota Dunes, along with the 118-acre Two Rivers Golf Course.

The Shay Road development is on part of the undeveloped land in that purchase.

"Over the last couple years, they've been planning how to best develop the unused parcels," said Bogenrief, who helped put together the deal to buy the land in 2020 and was retained to market the properties.

The land had formerly been owned by Dakota Dunes Development, a unit of MidAmerican Energy, which began developing the upscale planned community in the southeast tip of South Dakota in 1988.