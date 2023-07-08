SIOUX CITY — A former downtown Sioux City hotel is expected to reopen as market-rate apartments and commercial space by the end of this year.

The former Ramada Inn, 130 Nebraska St., was acquired by Floyd River Flats, LLC, in the spring of 2022 for $2.3 million. Jeremy Roemen, a Sioux Falls-based attorney who works in commercial banking, along with partners in the venture, have planned to invest as much as $5 million into the 55-year-old building.

The Ramada Inn closed down more than a year ago.

In its new form the building will be hardly recognizable as the aging hotel it once was. Its façade will be transformed with freshly painted brick and a kind of decorative cladding in white and gray colors, plus a black awning over the front. All-new windows and doors are being installed. Its massive outstretched portico and dated, colonial-ish architecture will be no more.

"It's gonna be a really nice building," Roemen said. "Once it's finished, it'll be a brand-new building."

Floyd River Flats (the new name of the building as well as the developer's LLC name) will have 47 one- and two-bedroom apartments, Roemen said, ranging between approximately 700 square feet for one-bedrooms to 900 to 1,100 square feet for two-bedrooms with washers and dryers in each unit. A two-bedroom apartment in the building, Roemen said, essentially occupies the space of three former hotel rooms.

"So we kind of used the existing structure and then re-framed it into apartments," Roemen said.

"We literally gutted everything," he added.

The hotel opened as an 80-room Rodeway Inn sometime in the late spring or early summer of 1968. An addition in 1973 expanded the Rodeway to 116 rooms, which was more-or-less the same number it had when it closed. In its early days the hotel had a heated swimming pool, pub lounge/piano bar, dining room and a coffee shop. By 1983 the hotel had changed names, becoming a Best Western Regency. It flew the Best Western flag for more than 20 years before it was rebranded again as a Ramada Inn in 2008 or 2009.

The developers gutted the building's interior. Renovations began not long after the group purchased the property.

"We're actually just starting to finish units on the interior," Roemen said.

As is the case with virtually all of downtown Sioux City's recently redeveloped property, the building will have commercial space on the main floor -- about 7,000 square feet, Roemen said.

"We're trying to lease to like an office or a retail tenant that wants to be in that location," he said.

This is Roemen's first foray into the Sioux City market. He said he learned about the building through the former owner, with whom he was somewhat acquainted.

"We were looking for housing opportunities, basically a big re-conversion, and this property came up," he said. "We would like to do more in Sioux City, and we're actively looking for other stuff."