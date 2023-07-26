SIOUX CITY — The Hamilton Boulevard Hy-Vee location in Sioux City is getting in the burger game.

Tuesday afternoon, the business announced on Facebook that it would soon be opening a Wahlburgers restaurant at the 2827 Hamilton Blvd. location. The burger chain, which was created by actors Donnie and Mark Wahlberg, and their brother, Paul, has had a partnership with Hy-Vee dating back to 2018 and can be found in a number of Hy-Vee stores though this is the first Siouxland Hy-Vee to get a Wahlburgers.

Nola Aigner Davis, a spokesperson for Hy-Vee, said the targeted opening date is the end of August into the first week of September.

"You will be able to order from the Wahlburgers menu in our food dining area and then be able to sit down and enjoy your meal," Aigner Davis said.

Offerings at the burger business include traditional items such as "Our Burger," with beef, government cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and the signature "Wahl sauce," as well as the "BBQ Bacon Burger" which features: beef, white cheddar, bacon, jalapeños, BBQ sauce and an avocado spread, and specialty orders like the "Chorizo Jam Burger" which is a beef burger topped with avocado, crispy onions, chipotle aioli, chorizo agave jam, lettuce, jalapeños and pepper jack cheese.

The menu also makes room for two different chicken sandwiches and a fish sandwich.

In addition, there's an Impossible Burger, which comes with a plant-based patty, and four salad options.

As far as appetizers and sides go, there are: French fries, sweet potato tots, thin crispy onion rings, side salads, tater tots, kale and brussels sprout slaw, crispy fried pickles, spicy cheese and bacon tots, truffle fries, BBQ chicken tots, sweet chili glaze chicken tenders, parmesan truffle tots, buffalo chicken "Wahlbites," spinach and parmesan "Wahlbites" and a "Tots Flight."

Aigner Davis said the menu at the Sioux City location will be similar to other locations.

The Facebook posting for the forthcoming Wahlburgers says the business is looking for a full-time restaurant lead, line cooks and a part-time front of house person.

"That is going to create new jobs," Aigner Davis said.

As of now, there are Wahlburgers listings for Hy-Vee stores in towns such as: Carroll, Iowa; Council Bluffs, Iowa; Fort Dodge, Iowa; Grand Island, Nebraska; Lincoln, Nebraska; Norfolk, Nebraska; Omaha, Nebraska; Papillion, Nebraska and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The initial Wahlburgers store opened in Hingham, Massachusetts in 2011. From 2014 through 2019, the business was spotlighted in an A&E reality TV show of the same name.