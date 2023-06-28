SIOUX CITY — As the lone public member of the new Iowa Boards and Commissions Review Committee, Siouxland Chamber Executive Vice President Barbara Sloniker has quite a few questions she's trying to find answers for.

"Could we make it more efficient? ... What is the right size? What is the right number of boards and commissions? Are there some that can be combined?" Sloniker said.

Barbara Sloniker Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Vice President Barbara Sloniker poses for a photo at the Iowa State Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

The committee was created as part of a massive government reorganization bill Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law earlier this year. Through the reorganization, the number of cabinet-level state agencies will be whittled from 37 to 16.

Along with Sloniker, the committee includes Iowa Department of Management Director Kraig Paulsen, Jacob Nicholson, chief operating officer for Gov. Kim Reynolds; Nate Ristow, administrative rules coordinator; Larry Johnson, director of the Department of Inspections, Appeals, and Licensing; David Faith, deputy attorney general; Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig; Rep. Jane Bloomingdale, R-Northwood; Sen. Janice Weiner, Iowa City; and Rep. Adam Zabner, Iowa City. The four state legislators are non-voting members.

Jason Schultz State Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig)

Schultz said his participation in the committee is based on the fact that he ran the government reorganization bill in the Iowa Senate.

"I'll be receiving any notifications of subcommittee meetings or investigations, what they're looking into and I've been welcomed into participating in any Zoom calls they do. Just an open door to monitor," Schultz said.

He then added that he'd like to find out how many state boards and commissions have outlived their usefulness.

"Maybe (we) find some that aren't even really actively meeting or doing anything," Schultz said. "Some of them were set up decades ago and certainly things have changed."

By Sept. 30, the committee is slated to make recommendations to Reynolds and the legislature about whether or not each of the state's 256 boards and commissions should be kept, combined, reduced, reorganized or eliminated altogether.

"We're trying to right-size the government, like you would do in any business you're in," Sloniker said. "You don't always do everything the same way you've always done it, you're always trying to make improvements and that's, I think that's the goal of this committee."

Sloniker said she was invited to serve on the committee around Memorial Day and wanted to join because of the time she previously spent on Reynolds' Economic Recovery Advisory Board in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she initially starting asking questions then about what boards and commissions might need altering or terminating.

"I've always had a keen sense of revenue expenses and making sure things are efficient," Sloniker said. "As in any business that you run, you know, you keep producing a product, but you always want to make it better with less labor input and less cost to bring it to market."

67th Annual Siouxland/Washington Conference preparations Barbara Sloniker, executive vice president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and The Siouxland Initiative, left, and Chris McGowan, preside…

There isn't a target goal for how many boards and commissions should be modified, combined or nixed, Sloniker said. However, she did say success for the Iowa Boards and Commissions Review Committee would be a reduction in the number of boards and commissions to the right size.

"And maybe we find out we need most of them. Or we need most of them but with fewer members … But it’s not going to be done in a vacuum. It’s going to be done with research and input from people."