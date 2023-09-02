SIOUX CITY — Aventure Staffing, a staffing agency specializing in industrial, office, healthcare and professional job opportunities, has announced the promotion of Stacia Lenz to the role of president.

Lenz has been with Aventure for 18 years.

In a press release, Aventure said Lenz has "a deep understanding of the industry and a proven track record of success."

Aventure Staffing has been in business 40 years and has a network of 10 branches spread across Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota.