NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dell Technologies has named North Sioux City-based Sterling as its 2023 “Excellence in Services” Federal Partner of the Year.

The annual honors a Dell partner for outstanding services performance. Sterling was lauded for both its professional services and total services, with the solutions provider generating more services revenue than any other partner — in fact, more than double the nearest Dell partner.

“To do services well, it takes all of Sterling,” company CEO Brad Moore said in a statement. “Building trust on the services side can prove difficult because it is such an intimate engagement with the customer and their environment. Through their tenacity, agility, and proven expertise, our team has earned that trust.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to evolve our services capabilities to meet the demands of AI/ML, XaaS, consumption-based models, and more, allowing us to truly address our customers’ present and future needs. We are just getting started.”

The Excellences in Services award was first announced late last month at Dell Technologies World (DTW) in Las Vegas as part of the manufacturer’s 2023 Partner of the Year Awards program.