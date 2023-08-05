SIOUX CITY — Matt Thompson, president of W. A. Klinger, L.L.C., has announced the promotion of two members of the company’s project management team.

Chad Willer has been promoted to Project Manager. Willer, who resides in Moville, Iowa, joined Klinger in 2002 after graduating from Western Iowa Tech Community College’s Architectural Drafting & Design program.

Willer has more than 22 years' construction experience and is managing several projects, including the new Goodwill Mission Support Building project in Sioux City, Klinger said in a press release. He is a youth sports coach in the Moville community and participates in various volunteer and community events with the Klinger team.

Olivia Epling has been promoted to Project Manager. Epling, a Dakota Dunes resident, joined Klinger in 2020 after relocating from California. She graduated from George Mason University in 2012 and has worked in the construction industry for six years.

Before joining Klinger, Epling was a civilian program analyst for the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton, California, coordinating various military base construction projects. Epling is a Girls Inc. Sioux City board member and volunteers for various community events with the Klinger team.