SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Fred Verwoerd has been appointed vice president for University Operations at Dordt University.

Verwoerd previously served as vice president for operations and finance at Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, Georgia, since July 2018. Prior to that role, he worked as vice president for administration and finance for Redeemer University in Hamilton, Ontario, briefly serving as interim president in 2018.

A 1985 graduate of Dordt, Verwoerd earned a bachelor of arts degree in business administration before going on to receive his certified public accountant (CPA) and certified management account (CMA) certifications.

With extensive experience in financial planning, analysis, and budgeting, Verwoerd has led departments of financial services, information technology, human resources and marketing and communication. He has also provided leadership for colleges’ physical plants and has previously worked to revamp student employment programs to improve student labor force outcomes and student learning.

Verwoerd and his wife, Amy have four children, three of whom are Dordt graduates.