LE MARS, Iowa — Wells Enterprises announced Tuesday that it will replace its ice cream plant in Dunkirk, New York, which the company acquired four years ago.

Mark Meyer, Wells' chief operating officer, told The Journal Tuesday that the aging Dunkirk plant will be replaced with a modern plant, which should approximately double production capacity there. Currently the Dunkirk plant employs roughly 400 people and has six production lines. The new plant should employ an additional 200-plus people.

Last year, Meyer said Wells had to "dial (production) back a little bit" at the Dunkirk plant, to "set the workforce up for success while we, I guess, recalibrated our plans, because the facility wasn't in the best condition."

The new plant will be "right next door to" the old plant, Meyer said. It's too early, he said, to say how much Wells will spend on the project.

"Of the investment that we made in '19 and '20, there's some that we can recover -- for example, the mix room," Meyer said of the decades-old Dunkirk plant, which, for a time, will continue to operate "in parallel" with the new plant as the latter is built and ramps up production.

"Ultimately, all of the new production areas will be newly built, and not a renovation," Meyer added. "The only thing we'll use from the existing (plant) is some of the infrastructure that we built in the course of the last few years."

Some demolition and dirt and cement work may begin this year, Meyer said. Construction is expected to begin next year; the facility may be up and running beginning around the latter half of 2025, by which point operations at the old plant would begin to wind down. The entire project won't likely be complete until around 2027, Meyer said.

The upgraded plant in Dunkirk won't have any negative impact on employment or production at Wells' Le Mars plant, the company's mothership, which employs between 2,000 and 2,200 people, Meyer told The Journal.

Even when the new Dunkirk plant is up and running, Meyer said, 70-plus percent of the company's annual production of 250 million gallons of ice cream will come from Le Mars. Wells has added and modernized several production lines in Le Mars over the last couple years.

"We've been very dependent on Le Mars, and any time we would have a surge in volume, we would lean into Le Mars," Meyer said. "But this will allow us to better balance our network, so hopefully allows us to be more predictable on schedules."

"We're continuing to invest in Le Mars," he added.

Last year, Wells -- the largest privately held ice-cream maker in the country and the second-largest overall, behind the publicly traded Unilever conglomerate -- announced that the privately held Italian confectioner Ferrero would acquire the company for an undisclosed sum. Le Mars-based Wells continues to operate largely as it had before the merger.

The Dunkirk plant was formerly a Fieldbrook Foods plant, owned by a private-equity firm. Wells acquired Fieldbrook Foods in 2019 for an undisclosed sum, and along with it the Dunkirk plant.

The Fieldbrook deal was one of three major acquisitions Wells undertook that year -- they also purchased a plant in Nevada from Unilever and Halo Top, a low-sugar ice cream brand, in the process forming what Meyer referred to as a "network" of production facilities. Between its plants, Wells employs around 4,000 people.