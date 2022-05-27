C-M-L Telephone Cooperative of Cherokee County gets $300,000 grant from USDA that will help fund new ambulance station

CHEROKEE, IOWA -- Cherokee Regional Medical Center will soon be able to build a new ambulance station through a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant.

According to a recent press release from the USDA's Rural Development group: 12 Iowa businesses received more than $8 million in loans and grants for projects intended to bolster medical services, expand the biofuel industry and open a new daycare.

One of those businesses, C-M-L Telephone Cooperative Association, based in Meriden, Iowa, is getting $300,000 for a revolving loan fund. Per the release, that fund is meant to help construct the new station at Cherokee Regional Medical Center in Cherokee.

A majority of rural ambulance services nationwide are dependent on volunteers.

The National Rural Health Association (NRHA) reports that 53% of rural EMS units are staffed by volunteers-only, versus 14% in urban areas. A 2019 Iowa Department of Public Health publication states that 75% of Iowa's emergency medical services are entirely volunteer-based and respond to approximately 10% of all EMS calls in the state.

Along with Cherokee County, Butler County, Greene County, Washington County and Wright County also will received money through the program.

