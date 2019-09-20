LA JOLLA, Cal. -- A ceremony has been set for Saturday to honor a Navy pilot and Sioux City native who died in a 1959 plane crash in California, reportedly saving the lives of hundreds of grade-school students in the process.
According to a press release, a Veterans Honor Ceremony for Ensign Albert Joseph Hickman has been set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial, 6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive South, La Jolla, California. The event commemorates the 60th anniversary of the crash.
Hickman (born Hickmon, the name changed due to a Navy clerical error), was 21 years old when he was killed Dec. 4, 1959, piloting a U.S. Navy F3H Demon that crashed into a canyon at Clairemont, San Diego, after its engine stalled.
Rather than parachuting out of the airplane, Hickman stayed aboard to avoid crashing it into the nearby Hawthorne Elementary School, saving potentially 700 lives. The plane crashed not far from the school.
You have free articles remaining.
Hickman was posthumously awarded the Navy and Marine Corp Medal, and in 1962, American Legion Post #460 in Kearny Mesa, San Diego, was dedicated to him.
A new elementary school in Mira Mesa, San Diego, was named Hickman Elementary in his honor, as was an athletic complex in Kearny Mesa.
Principals from both the Hawthorn and Hickman Elementary Schools and survivor Debra Dawson will speak at the event.
A reception lunch will be held at Albert Hickman American Legion Post 460 in Kearney Mesa immediately following the ceremony.