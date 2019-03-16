SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County officials on Saturday opened a call center to help residents who want to report flood damage to their properties.
The call center will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Operators will assist callers with reporting damages. The phone number is 712-224-5262.
Woodbury County issued an emergency disaster proclamation last week amid widespread flooding in the area. The proclamation will make some residents and businesses eligible for damage assistance.
Depending on the call volume, the call center may be open additional days.
Those wishing to report damages are encouraged to take photos and report it to the State of Iowa Public Damage Public Damage and Storm Reporting website. A link to the website can be found on the Facebook and Twitter pages of Woodbury County Emergency Management.