Camp High Hopes announces plans for annual Rib Fest

SIOUX CITY -- Cooks, backyard barbecue teams and pit masters are being asked to fire up their grills for Camp High Hopes' Rib Fest 2022.

Camp High Hopes will host its annual fundraiser at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park, 111 Third St., from noon to 3 p.m. on June 18. The public is invited to taste Siouxland's best barbecue from local and regional teams in the annual event, which raises funds for Camp High Hopes. The camp provides barrier-free, recreational experiences for children, teens and adults in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

The public tasting portion of the event ends at 3 p.m. followed by a raffle drawing and announcement of winners of Rib Fest 2022. The local cover rock band, Trust, will perform at this year's event.

Fifteen local and regional teams will compete for prize money, trophies, bragging rights and a special prize. The Grand Champion will win an all-expense paid trip for four to Virginia to take barbecue classes from world-famous pitmaster, Tuffy Stone, donated by Tyson Foods. For the eighth year, Tyson also will donate the ribs and chicken for the competition and public sampling.

Tyson and Camp High Hopes also are bringing back Rib Fest Roadside: A Drive Through Rib Sale. People can purchase Chairman’s Reserve Premium pork ribs for as low as $7 a slab. The drive through rib sale is from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 4.

