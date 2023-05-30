Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SIOUX CITY — It’s Rib Fest time again.

Camp High Hopes is announcing details about live music and returning activities for it’s upcoming annual fundraiser.

Rib Fest is a rib cook off held every year to raise funds for Camp High Hopes, which offers recreational services to children, teens and adults with disabilities. This year’s fundraiser will be held from 12-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 at Battery Park at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City. It will host 15 local and regional barbeque teams competing for prize money and bragging rights.

“This is definitely a must attend summer event,” said Sarah Morgan, Executive Director at Camp High Hopes. “This a great way to kick off the summer and a great way to raise money for a good cause.”

Returning this year will be the Rib Fest Roadside, a drive-through rib sale that will be held from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 10 at Battery Park. People can pre-order pork ribs for as low as $8 a slab at the Camp High Hopes website.

“On the 10th you can pull through the parking lot at Battery Park and we’ll load them up for you,” said Kyle Knaak, Advancement Director for Camp High Hopes.

They have also invited back the classic rock cover band Trust to perform after hearing how many people enjoyed the music from last year’s fundraiser.

“They were super popular last year,” said Knaak. “They play anything from Matchbox Twenty to Hootie & the Blowfish, so whatever you like, they’ll be playing that day.”

This year’s fundraiser will also contain a newly-expanded kid zone, now being held under tents. Many activities will be returning to that area as well, including the kiss-a-pig booth, which has been missing from the fundraiser for several years, and the rigs from Sioux City Fire and Rescue and the Sioux City Police Department.

“Face painting will be back and the dunk tank,” said Knaak. “We’ll have more activities and more games there.”

Raffle tickets are currently for sale for $1 each to win various prizes ranging from $250-$850, including a Traeger Pro Series 34 grill.

“There are lots of great prizes,” said Knaak. “And you do not need to be present to win.”

Camp High Hopes will be continuing their nine-year partnership with Tyson Foods and their eight-year partnership with the Hard Rock to put on the fundraiser.

“We wouldn’t be able to have the life changing unique programs that help hundreds of individuals and families each year with out the support of generous individuals and businesses, and of course fundraisers like Rib Fest,” said Morgan.

