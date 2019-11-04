SIOUX CITY -- City councilwoman Rhonda Capron is leading the pack of city candidates in terms of campaign fundraising and in terms of campaign spending.
Capron, an incumbent, raised a total of $8,925 for her campaign through Oct. 30 and spent a total of $8,314.13.
Mayor Bob Scott, meanwhile, out-raised his opponent, Maria Rundquist, by a more than six-to-one margin: Scott's $6,700 to Rundquist's $1,070.
Four people are running for city council and the mayor in Sioux City -- Capron is facing off with Julie Schoenherr for a city council seat, while Rundquist is making a run for the mayor's seat. Elections are Tuesday.
The mayor earns $15,000 while council members get $13,000 per year, but they are expected to receive raises in 2020.
Each of the candidates was required to disclose their campaign's finances per Iowa law. Capron and Schoenherr both had to release two statements during October, while Scott and Rundquist each released one at the end of the month.
Here is a breakdown of each city candidate's campaign finances as described in their disclosures:
Rhonda Capron: Capron's campaign had no cash on hand at the start of the period which ended Oct. 3. She received $3,800 in contributions, including $100 she donated to her campaign, and spent $1,633.38, primarily on campaign signage, leaving her with $2,166.62 at the end of that phase of the campaign.
From Oct. 3 to Oct. 30, Capron's campaign received additional contributions of $5,125. The campaign spent $6,680.75 on broadcast advertising, printing and reproduction, and mailing costs during this time.
She had $610.87 cash on hand left at the end of the period.
Julie Schoenherr: Schoenherr's campaign had no cash on hand at the beginning of the period ending Oct. 2. The campaign received $4,050 in contributions, including $3,200 Schoenherr gave to her campaign.
The campaign spent $3,133.85 on advertising and received $4,914.52 worth of in-kind contributions, all from her husband Russell, in the form of yard signs, banners and billboards. She had $916.15 cash on hand at the end of the period.
Between Oct. 2 and Oct. 31, Schoenherr received additional contributions of $1,100. Her campaign spent $101.84 on office supplies and campaign signage during the period. Her campaign received $500 worth of in-kind contributions from The Avant Method in the form of vehicle-wrap advertising.
She had $1,914.31 cash on hand at the end of the period ending Oct. 31.
Bob Scott: Scott's campaign received contributions of $6,700 for the period ending Oct. 29 and spent $5,039.12 on advertising, campaign signage and mailing costs.
Two of his campaign expenditures, totaling $298.50, were apparently paid out to Scott himself for advertising.
Scott's campaign had $1,660.88 left on hand at the end of the period.
Maria Rundquist: Rundquist's campaign received contributions of $1,070 during the period ending Oct. 23. Rundquist herself issued the campaign loans totaling $2,000 and debts totaling another $834.75.
The campaign spent $2,065.22 on campaign merchandise, advertising, professional fees, travel expenses, signage, bank charges (for campaign checks) and $150 in "salary and gratuity" to a woman who worked on Rundquist's website.
Rundquist's campaign had $1,004.78 remaining on hand at the end of the period, with unpaid bills listed at $834.75 (the debt Rundquist issued to her campaign) and outstanding loans of $2,000, also issued by Rundquist.