Caravan bringing home remains of Rosebud Sioux children to stop in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A caravan bringing home the remains of nine Rosebud Sioux children, who died at a Pennsylvania boarding school more than a century ago, will stop in Sioux City Thursday.

Ten Native American children -- nine from the South Dakota tribe and one from the Alaskan Aleut Tribe -- were recently disinterred from a cemetery on the grounds of the Carlisle Barracks, which also houses the U.S. Army War College. The Rosebud Sioux Tribe, which is also known as Sicangu Lakota, spent several years negotiating the repatriation of the children's remains.

The cemetery contains more than 180 graves of students who attended the former Carlisle Indian Industrial School — a government-run boarding school for Native American children. This is the Army's fourth disinterment project at the school in as many years.

"With the recent unearthing of our Native children's bodies at boarding schools, this has been hard and emotional for all First Nations in the U.S. and Canada," said Trisha Etringer, a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

Etringer is involved in organizing a community meal/prayer service at 8 p.m. Thursday at War Eagle Park in Sioux City. She said a fire will be lit at the park for anyone who wants to pay their respects before 8 p.m.