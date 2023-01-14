Carbon pipelines, crucial to ethanol's survival, alarm landowners, environmentalists

Backed by one of Iowa’s biggest industries and opposed by a coalition of environmental activists and landowners, carbon capture pipelines have been making headlines and filling meeting rooms for more than a year in Iowa.

Three pipeline projects are proposed in Iowa, representing more than 1,500 combined miles of pipeline that would crisscross the state and send carbon dioxide to sequestration sites in North Dakota and Illinois.

Summit Carbon Solutions’ Midwest Carbon Express would stretch 680 miles across 29 counties, concentrated in western and northern Iowa, but dipping as far south as Story County. Wolf Carbon Solutions’ pipeline is the most modest, covering four counties. Navigator CO2 Ventures’ Heartland Greenway, the largest of the three, would stretch around 900 miles from the northwest corner of the state in Lyon County to the southeast corner in Lee, with offshoots going through north-central and eastern counties.

Both Navigator and Wolf’s pipelines would end up in Illinois, where they would sequester carbon dioxide captured at ethanol plants deep underground. Summit’s pipeline end point would be in North Dakota.

Before any carbon is pumped into the ground, the companies need to gain approval from regulatory agencies across several states, including the Iowa Utilities Board. They face heavy skepticism from members of the public, landowners in the path of proposed pipelines and environmental advocates.

While there are millions of miles of natural gas pipelines in the U.S., CO2 pipelines are relatively new, with about 5,000 miles operational. But the fledgling industry may be on the verge of explosive growth, spurred on by political and financial incentives.

Some environmental organizations, like Citizens’ Climate Lobby, point to carbon capture and sequestration as a key component in lowering greenhouse gas emissions and slowing climate change. President Joe Biden’s administration, too, has gotten behind the technology as part of its climate agenda.

The pipeline companies can take advantage of federal tax credits for carbon sequestration, which were bumped up in the recent Inflation Reduction Act.

Carbon capture companies can receive $85 for every metric ton of carbon sequestered. Those credits also can be received as a direct payment and transferred to third parties for a cash payment.

Other environmental groups are skeptical of their climate impacts, like the Sierra Club, which is leading the charge against the pipelines in Iowa. The group contends that CO2 pipelines will prop up ethanol – an industry that relies on fossil fuels – when alternative energies like wind and solar are the best ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Lifeline for ethanol

While climate concerns are one reason carbon pipelines could be lucrative, perhaps the biggest motivator for the projects in Iowa is keeping the ethanol industry afloat.

All of the projects will connect to ethanol manufacturers to shuttle their CO2 underground.

The Summit pipeline would connect to 12 ethanol manufacturers in Iowa. Backers say it will reduce their carbon intensity by as much as 50%. Across its whole length, Summit says, the pipeline will sequester 12 million metric tons of CO2 a year.

“In addition to our program … the continued use of more wind and solar resources, efficiencies in the supply chain, you could actually see ethanol being a net-zero fuel source by the end of the decade,” said Jesse Harris, a spokesperson for Summit.

And for ethanol manufacturers, sequestering carbon is “a matter of life and death,” said Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw.

Several states have low-carbon fuel standards, which require a fuel’s carbon intensity to be below a certain threshold to be sold. Without a pipeline system, Shaw said, Iowa’s ethanol plants would not be able to compete with plants in other states that are connected to pipelines, and production would have to be shipped out of state.

Iowa is responsible for 30% of all U.S. ethanol production, according to the Iowa Corn Growers Association. Iowa’s ethanol plants have a production capacity of more than 4 billion gallons annually.

For ethanol manufacturers, the prospect of reducing carbon and fighting climate change is not the driving force. It’s about staying in business.

“Our members probably have lots of different viewpoints on that. It’s immaterial,” Shaw said. “What does a business do? They supply products that their customers want.”

Being hooked up to a sequestration pipeline also makes an ethanol producer eligible for a federal tax credit based on its carbon intensity. The credit could translate to as much as 50 or 60 cents a gallon for ethanol producers, Shaw said.

“If plants in Iowa are not allowed to participate in projects that sequester carbon and they don’t pull some other rabbit out of their hat that I’m not aware of right now, I would assume that they’d be out of business in the next four or five years,” he said.

Jessica Mazour, the conservation program coordinator for the Iowa chapter of the Sierra Club, said money should be spent on low-carbon energy like wind and solar rather than lowering ethanol’s carbon intensity.

“When ethanol was pitched to us, it’s this renewable fuel, it’s so green," she said. “And now all of a sudden, we’re saying, ‘It’s so dirty we need to capture its emissions.’ So which one is it?”

Mazour, like many other climate activists, is skeptical of the climate effects of carbon sequestration.

“They’re about making a lot of money through those federal tax credit programs at the expense of actual solutions that are much cheaper and we know work,” she said.

Eminent domain

The prospect of using eminent domain to secure right of way for pipelines has animated a wide group of landowners against the projects.

Eminent domain, granted by the U.S. Constitution and state law, allows the government to take private property for projects that benefit the public, like highways and utilities. The Iowa Utilities Board is in charge of granting eminent domain and has granted it seven times since 2000, according to board documents.

Summit Carbon Solutions, which is furthest along in the process, has filed documents indicating an intent to use eminent domain along its pipeline's path, but has frequently changed its request as it secures voluntary easements with landowners.

Summit has obtained easements from 60% of the landowners along the route in Iowa, said Harris, the Summit spokesperson. While the company is filing the documents to prepare for eminent domain, Harris said, its focus is “entirely on negotiating agreements right now.”

“Eminent domain is part of the regulatory process when it comes to pipeline systems,” he said. “I want to be perfectly clear that it's not been used at all during the course of this process just yet. I think it's entirely premature to be talking about this.”

Summit is the only company of the three that has filed documents indicating an interest in eminent domain. Representatives for Wolf Carbon Solutions, which is eyeing a pipeline in four eastern Iowa counties, have said the company does not intend to use eminent domain for its project.

“We have never used eminent domain in our collective careers, not just at Wolf but in any prior company,” said Nick Noppinger, senior vice president at Wolf Carbon. “And we don’t intend to use it for this project.”

Pipeline opponents say the projects, proposed by private, corporate entities, should not be granted the right of eminent domain.

“Stop the granting of eminent domain,” Red Oak landowner John Norris said at a hearing of the board in December. “It’s dangerous territory to allow private companies to seize our land to use for their personal gain.”

Summit and Navigator also have entered legal action against several landowners who refused to allow access to their land to employees for surveying. Iowa law allows pipeline companies to enter private land for surveying after giving 10 days’ notice by mail to the landowners. The entry is not deemed a trespass, according to the law.

The companies, in their lawsuits, said they sought permission to enter the land and were denied, and were again denied after providing notice. They are seeking an injunction to enter the properties.

In court documents, a lawyer representing the landowners has argued the law granting pipeline companies access to land is unconstitutional, which the companies’ lawyers deny.

Safety standards

Critics also raise concerns about the safety standards regulating carbon dioxide pipelines, which they argue are not stringent enough. They point to a rupture in Satartia, Mississippi, that dumped CO2 on the town and caused dozens to be hospitalized and left some with lingering health effects. No deaths occurred.

The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration, a division of the Department of Transportation, is responsible for regulating pipeline safety. Representatives for both Summit and Wolf said the companies plan to exceed federal safety regulations in many instances.

“We aren’t working from a blank slate here,” said Summit attorney Bret Dublinske during a hearing of the IUB in December. “There’s an extraordinary number of PHMSA regulations on the safe design, construction, operation of hazardous liquid pipelines, including CO2 pipelines.”

But pipeline opponents say those regulations are not stringent enough. In part as a response to the 2020 burst in Satartia, the PHMSA this year began a process to update safety standards for CO2 pipelines, including emergency preparedness and response, which likely will take more than a year to enact.

The Office of the Consumer Advocate, a division of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, has argued that the board should hold off on approving petitions for carbon dioxide pipelines until the new regulations are in place. Any pipeline that is built before the new regulations are announced is exempt from them, the consumer advocate’s office noted.

“PHMSA itself said they do not have rules and regulations in place,” the Sierra Club's Mazour said, “that they need to get grants, do studies, and initiate rulemaking. … What PHMSA said in their report was that what happened in Satartia, Mississippi, was worse than their worse modeling.”

The Iowa Utilities Board asked Summit in July to provide a risk assessment, plume modeling in the event of a rupture, and an emergency response plan to supplement the application. The company argued it should not be required to provide those documents as they are preempted by federal law.

Summit in November filed federal lawsuits against two counties – Story and Shelby – that passed ordinances requiring carbon dioxide pipelines to be a certain distance away from homes, schools and other buildings. Bremer County is considering a similar measure.

Harris, Summit’s spokesperson, said the company believes these measures are preempted by federal law, and the state and counties should be barred from requesting the materials or enacting setbacks.

“We want to be treated like every other infrastructure project is, and not to be treated differently,” Harris said.

Summit, joined by lawyers for Wolf and Navigator, argued its case to the IUB in December that it shouldn’t be required to submit the safety information. The board has yet to announce a decision on the measure.

Looking ahead

With regulatory hurdles in place, it’s unclear when construction on pipelines would begin. Summit, which is closest to receiving a permit, hopes to begin construction in late 2023.

“We’re going through the regulatory process, so there’s a mix of federal permits we need to secure, state permits, and also some local permits as well we need to work through, and we’re working through that process.”

The IUB is in the process of scheduling a hearing for Summit, which the company hopes to begin in March. Others, though, argued the hearing should begin later. The hearing would likely last several days and involve evidence, witnesses, and expert testimony to help the board make a decision on permitting the project.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission suggested it would hold a hearing on the project sometime next September or as late as 2024, according to Agweek.

Mazour said she hopes the Sierra Club and other opponents will be able to stop construction of the projects entirely.

“Because these pipelines touch on so many issues, whether it's safety, the use of public money, the precedent-setting use of eminent domain, land destruction and climate change, it's bringing together a really powerful, never seen before coalition of people saying this just isn't right for Iowa,” she said.