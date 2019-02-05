Try 1 month for 99¢
The annual RiverCade cardboard sled race

Sledders of all age participate in the cardboard sled races in this 2011 file photo.

 Journal photo by Jerry Mennenga

SIOUX CITY -- Cardboard sled races will be held Sunday at Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive.

Registration runs from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., with races beginning at 2 p.m. There is no cost to enter a sled, which must be completely made of cardboard. No metal or plastic runners are allowed. A limited number of flat cardboard sheets are available at the Sioux City Parks and Recreation office in the Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive. 

Trophies will be awarded in each age group for the race, as well as design and construction. The age groups are as follows:

• 6 & under

• 7 - 10

• 11 - 14

• 15 - 18

• 19+

• Businesses/clubs/organizations

The Sioux City Musketeers will also skate with attendees and sign autographs at the park's outdoor ice rink from 12 to 2 p.m. There is no admission fee to skate. You can wear your own skates or rent them from the park for $3. An outdoor snow bar will serve food and beverages.

