Career Academy internship leads to full-time job for recent East High School graduate

"Our aim is to allow students to experience a career path that interests them," she said. "An internship in a particular field may be a perfect fit for the student and that's fine. Or it may turn out to be something that gives them second thoughts. Finding out a career pathway isn't the right fit saves our students both time and money down the road."

After discussing the internship program with McWilliams, teacher Anthony Gaul discovered his student had a mind for mechanics.

"I knew Cale had the ambition and a strong work ethic," Gaul said. "Becoming a prefabricator turned out to be something that Cale really wanted to do."

Thompson Electric prefabrication manager Corey Floyd nodded his head in agreement.

"During the school semester, I worked out a schedule that fit with Cale's school schedule," he said. "Cale would come to the shop and learn through experience what a prefabricator does."

Floyd said this isn't a new effort by Thompson Electric.

"Each semester for the past few years, we've brought on one or two high school students to learn a new trade," he said, noting that such internships are offered for other area school districts in addition to Sioux City.