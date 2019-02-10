Try 1 month for 99¢
Career Expo

Job seekers attend the Sioux City Journal's Career Expo at the Stoney Creek Conference Center in this 2016 file photo. The venue will also play host to the 2019 Top Jobs Career Expo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- The Top Jobs Career Expo, a Siouxland tradition for 20 years, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Stoney Creek Conference Center, 300 Third St. 

A total of 16 employers and four career service providers are taking part in this year's Career Expo, offering a wide variety of positions. The employers will accept applications through the Top Jobs Virtual Career Expo 24-7 from Wednesday through March 12. The virtual event can be found at https://siouxcityjournal.com/places/careerexpo/.

Parking is free and the conference center is handicap accessible. The public is invited. 

The following employers are taking part in the Career Expo: 

  • Boone Brothers Roofing of IA LLC
  • Blackbird Bend Casino, Onawa
  • Blackbird Bend Casino - Lucky 77 Casino, Walthill
  • Casey's General Stores
  • GCC of America - North Central Region
  • Jackson Recovery Centers
  • LifeServe Blood Center
  • Knife River Midwest
  • Mass Markets
  • Michael Foods
  • Mike Durfee State Prison
  • Owen Industries
  • Sioux City Ford Lincoln
  • Seaboard Triumph Foods
  • Sioux City Journal
  • Tyson

In addition, the following career service providers will be on site:

  • Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services
  • IowaWORKS Greater Siouxland
  • Job Corps
  • National Career Readiness Certificate/Skilled Iowa

