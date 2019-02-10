SIOUX CITY -- The Top Jobs Career Expo, a Siouxland tradition for 20 years, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Stoney Creek Conference Center, 300 Third St.
A total of 16 employers and four career service providers are taking part in this year's Career Expo, offering a wide variety of positions. The employers will accept applications through the Top Jobs Virtual Career Expo 24-7 from Wednesday through March 12. The virtual event can be found at https://siouxcityjournal.com/places/careerexpo/.
Parking is free and the conference center is handicap accessible. The public is invited.
The following employers are taking part in the Career Expo:
- Boone Brothers Roofing of IA LLC
- Blackbird Bend Casino, Onawa
- Blackbird Bend Casino - Lucky 77 Casino, Walthill
- Casey's General Stores
- GCC of America - North Central Region
- Jackson Recovery Centers
- LifeServe Blood Center
- Knife River Midwest
- Mass Markets
- Michael Foods
- Mike Durfee State Prison
- Owen Industries
- Sioux City Ford Lincoln
- Seaboard Triumph Foods
- Sioux City Journal
- Tyson
In addition, the following career service providers will be on site:
- Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services
- IowaWORKS Greater Siouxland
- Job Corps
- National Career Readiness Certificate/Skilled Iowa