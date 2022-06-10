 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

CASA looking for volunteers to help represent abused and neglected children

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- The Court Appointed Special Advocate program, or CASA, is seeking volunteers for upcoming training to help represent abused and neglected children in the legal system in Woodbury County.

CASA volunteers look out for the best interests of abused and neglected children who are involved in court cases by meeting with the child, caseworkers, parents and others with knowledge of the child's circumstances and report to the judge to help ensure the child is placed in a safe, permanent home.

Virtual training for people interested in CASA begins in early July. Applications are being accepted at casaiowa.org.

For more information, contact CASA coordinator Amy Hennies at (712) 279-6602 or via email at amy.hennies@dia.iowa.gov.

$1 for 13 weeks
CASA logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bill Gates says there is a 50% chance of another pandemic in the next 20 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News