CASA seeks volunteers for training
CASA seeks volunteers for training

SIOUX CITY -- The Court Appointed Special Advocate program, or CASA, is seeking volunteers for upcoming training to help represent abused and neglected children in the legal system.

CASA volunteers look out for the best interests of abused and neglected children who are involved in court cases by meeting with the child, caseworkers, parents and others with knowledge of the child's circumstances and report to the judge to help ensure the child is placed in a safe, permanent home.

Training sessions for people interested in CASA will be on Feb. 7-8. Prior to the training, volunteers must fill out an application, meet with a local coordinator and undergo background checks. To begin the process, call (712) 279-6602 or go online at www.casaiowa.org to complete a request form.

