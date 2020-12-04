 Skip to main content
CASA seeks volunteers for training
SIOUX CITY -- The Court Appointed Special Advocate program, or CASA, is seeking volunteers for upcoming training to help represent abused and neglected children in the legal system.

CASA volunteers look out for the best interests of abused and neglected children who are involved in court cases by meeting with the child, caseworkers, parents and others with knowledge of the child's circumstances and report to the judge to help ensure the child is placed in a safe, permanent home.

Training sessions for people interested in CASA begin in January. For more information about how to apply, contact Amy Hennies at (712) 279-6602 or via email at amy.hennies@dia.iowa.gov.

CASA logo
