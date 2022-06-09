CASA training

SIOUX CITY -- The Court Appointed Special Advocate program, or CASA, is seeking volunteers for upcoming training to help represent abused and neglected children in the legal system in Woodbury County.
CASA volunteers look out for the best interests of abused and neglected children who are involved in court cases by meeting with the child, caseworkers, parents and others with knowledge of the child's circumstances and report to the judge to help ensure the child is placed in a safe, permanent home.
Virtual training for people interested in CASA begins in early July. Applications are being accepted at casaiowa.org.
For more information, contact CASA coordinator Amy Hennies at (712) 279-6602 or via email at amy.hennies@dia.iowa.gov.