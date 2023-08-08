SIOUX CITY -- The Court Appointed Special Advocate program, or CASA, is seeking volunteers for upcoming training to help children in the legal system in Woodbury County.

CASA volunteers look out for the best interests of abused and neglected children who are part of the child welfare system by meeting with the child, caseworkers, parents and others with knowledge of the child's circumstances and making recommendations to a judge.

Currently, the CASA program in Woodbury County serves 68 children and has nine more waiting for a volunteer advocate.

Training for people interested in CASA begins in October, but people need to apply now to complete the background check and begin the process.

For more information, contact CASA coordinator Amy Hennies at (712) 279-6602 or go to www.casaiowa.org.