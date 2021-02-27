Castana residents advised not to drink municipal water after leak

CASTANA, Iowa -- Residents of Castana are being advised not to drink or cook with city water after the municipal water system experienced a leak on Friday.

Vincent LeClair, the mayor of Castana, has advised that the repairs have been made to the system, according to a notice sent out by Monona County Emergency Manager Patrick Prorok. However it's generally considered unadvisable to drink tap water immediately after a loss of pressure, as pathogens can enter the drinking water supply when it's not pressurized.

Firefighters and other volunteers were sent door-to-door on Friday with fliers to notify Castana residents of the situation

Castana's water system will be re-tested on Monday to certify that the water is safe for drinking. In the meantime, Castana residents are being advised that only bottled water should be used for drinking and cooking, as even boiling the water is not considered sufficient to ensure its safety.

The retailer Bomgaars has donated a supply of free drinking water for Castana residents. Bottles can be picked up at the Castana Fire Station.

