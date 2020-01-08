You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Castle on the Hill Association gets temporary reprieve in former Central High School
View Comments
alert featured

Castle on the Hill Association gets temporary reprieve in former Central High School

{{featured_button_text}}
Castle on the Hill Association

Castle on the Hill Association member Frank Conkey looks down a south stairwell in front of a statue of Abraham Lincoln at the former Central High School building in Sioux City Thursday. The building operated as a high school until 1972, then mostly sat empty until being converted into the Castle on the Hill Apartments in 2003. In addition to keeping the history of Central High School alive, the alumni association maintains a museum and gift shop on the building's ground floor.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Castle On the Hill Association has been given a few more months to maintain its presence in the former Central High School. 

The Central High alumni group now has until March 1 to either vacate their spaces or purchase the building. 

The association's 15-year lease for the former school gymnasium (colloquially known as the "Dungeon"), the third-floor auditorium, a second-floor storage area and an office space had been set to expire on Dec. 31. 

Todd Heistand, whose company, NuStyle Development Corporation, owns and operates the school-turned-apartment complex, wants to sell the property. The alumni group's long-term, $1-a-year lease of large portions of the building have made it harder to market. 

"We have pressured (Todd Heistand), by other means, and he has given us until March 1," said Shirley McLeod, a 1952 Central High graduate and president of the association. 

The alumni group had hoped to raise funds to purchase the building, but confidence in their ability to do so appears to be at a low ebb. 

"It looks like we're going to have to give up our thoughts of getting it," McLeod said. 

Heistand said he'd like to get the apartment complex on the market by March. An appraisal valued the property at $1.2 million, a price high enough to cover an $800,000 mortgage against it. 

Castle on the Hill Association

Castle on the Hill Association member Frank Conkey looks up at names of student actors painted in the wings of the auditorium at the former Central High School building in Sioux City on Dec. 5.  

The castle-like structure at 610 13th St. opened as a high school in the spring of 1893. It shut down in 1972 in anticipation of the construction of the three current public high schools -- East, North and West.

The Castle was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. The Castle on the Hill Association purchased the building from the school district for $1 in 1976. 

Decades: 22 photos looking back at Sioux City in the 1950s

+21 
+21 
Murray Cadillac
+21 
+21 
Sioux City Sue
+21 
+21 
Sioux City Auditorium (1909-1950)
+21 
+21 
Graceland Park Cemetery
+21 
+21 
Valley Park apartments

In 2002, the association sold the building for $1 to developers who turned the aging structure into a 75-unit apartment complex. In return for selling the building at that nominal price, in 2004 the association was able to lease their space for 15 years, at $1 per year. 

Heistand said he'd welcome the association to purchase the Castle, though he showed not much more confidence in that prospect than McLeod did. 

"We said, 'Yeah, if that's your plan, then let's go for it,'" Heistand said. "I'm kind of doubtful, but I'm hopeful." 

McLeod expressed some concern about where the association's small shop, which sells Castle- and Central High-themed merchandise, will go when the group has to leave. But there is at least one bright spot -- the association found a new home for the school's old statue of Abraham Lincoln, an iconic presence at Central High. 

"He went down to City Hall," McLeod said of the statue. 

INTERACTIVE PHOTOS: Historic Fourth Street, then and now
After 54 years in medicine, Dr. Gerald McGowan calls it a career
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News