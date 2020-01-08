Castle on the Hill Association gets temporary reprieve in former Central High School

SIOUX CITY -- The Castle On the Hill Association has been given a few more months to maintain its presence in the former Central High School.
The Central High alumni group now has until March 1 to either vacate their spaces or purchase the building.
The association's 15-year lease for the former school gymnasium (colloquially known as the "Dungeon"), the third-floor auditorium, a second-floor storage area and an office space had been set to expire on Dec. 31.
Todd Heistand, whose company, NuStyle Development Corporation, owns and operates the school-turned-apartment complex, wants to sell the property. The alumni group's long-term, $1-a-year lease of large portions of the building have made it harder to market.
The building's owner says the apartment complex has been unprofitable. The end of the alumni group's lease, he says, is probably the only way he could sell the property to another operator. Members of the alumni group view the situation differently.
"We have pressured (Todd Heistand), by other means, and he has given us until March 1," said Shirley McLeod, a 1952 Central High graduate and president of the association.
The alumni group had hoped to raise funds to purchase the building, but confidence in their ability to do so appears to be at a low ebb.
"It looks like we're going to have to give up our thoughts of getting it," McLeod said.
Heistand said he'd like to get the apartment complex on the market by March. An appraisal valued the property at $1.2 million, a price high enough to cover an $800,000 mortgage against it.
The castle-like structure at 610 13th St. opened as a high school in the spring of 1893. It shut down in 1972 in anticipation of the construction of the three current public high schools -- East, North and West.
The Castle was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. The Castle on the Hill Association purchased the building from the school district for $1 in 1976.
In 2002, the association sold the building for $1 to developers who turned the aging structure into a 75-unit apartment complex. In return for selling the building at that nominal price, in 2004 the association was able to lease their space for 15 years, at $1 per year.
Heistand said he'd welcome the association to purchase the Castle, though he showed not much more confidence in that prospect than McLeod did.
"We said, 'Yeah, if that's your plan, then let's go for it,'" Heistand said. "I'm kind of doubtful, but I'm hopeful."
McLeod expressed some concern about where the association's small shop, which sells Castle- and Central High-themed merchandise, will go when the group has to leave. But there is at least one bright spot -- the association found a new home for the school's old statue of Abraham Lincoln, an iconic presence at Central High.
"He went down to City Hall," McLeod said of the statue.
