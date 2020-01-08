Castle on the Hill Association gets temporary reprieve in former Central High School

"It looks like we're going to have to give up our thoughts of getting it," McLeod said.

Heistand said he'd like to get the apartment complex on the market by March. An appraisal valued the property at $1.2 million, a price high enough to cover an $800,000 mortgage against it.

The castle-like structure at 610 13th St. opened as a high school in the spring of 1893. It shut down in 1972 in anticipation of the construction of the three current public high schools -- East, North and West.

The Castle was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. The Castle on the Hill Association purchased the building from the school district for $1 in 1976.

In 2002, the association sold the building for $1 to developers who turned the aging structure into a 75-unit apartment complex. In return for selling the building at that nominal price, in 2004 the association was able to lease their space for 15 years, at $1 per year.

Heistand said he'd welcome the association to purchase the Castle, though he showed not much more confidence in that prospect than McLeod did.

"We said, 'Yeah, if that's your plan, then let's go for it,'" Heistand said. "I'm kind of doubtful, but I'm hopeful."