Castle on the Hill Association to vacate former school building Saturday

Developer Todd Heistand has said he wants to sell the property, which has proved to be largely unprofitable. The Castle on the Hill Association's lease of large chunks of the building (most notably the auditorium) made a prospective sale more challenging. Heistand has not yet found an interested buyer for the building, which he says is valued at around $1.2 million.

The relationship between the Castle on the Hill Association and Heistand has been a fraught one, with each side accusing the other of making the situation worse.

"There is not too much to say other than the group has cost the Castle On the Hill Apartment LLC way too much money over the years in lawsuits and utilities. It has cost the tenants living there by not having the money to keep things up the way it should have been," Heistand said in an email Friday. "I am happy we saved the building from demolition and that was the original goal but it has been a painful road."

For their part, McCleod and Ard remain concerned that the building's owners (and tenants) won't take care of the building. On Thursday afternoon, the south-facing entryway of the building was strewn with chip bags, malt liquor cans, cigarillo packaging and assorted other debris.