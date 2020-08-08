Castle on the Hill Association to vacate former school building Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- On Saturday, the Castle on the Hill Association loses access to the former Sioux City high school building in which the association take its name.
The alumni group for graduates of Sioux City's Central High School, colloquially known as the Castle on the Hill, has been entangled in a lawsuit with the building's owner since March.
The group's lease on the building expired months ago, but their eviction was delayed because of government orders forestalling evictions this spring. They opted not to fight the eviction any further and will turn in the keys this weekend.
Castle on the Hill Association member Dennis Ard said he'll make a point of visiting the building on Saturday.
"It's more traumatic for some (association members) than others, because we've been here for so long," he said.
Shirley McLeod, the president of the association and a 1952 graduate of the school, said making a last visit on Saturday would probably be too painful an experience.
"I don't know, because I might break down," she said of visiting.
The association itself will remain active, though it won't have a formal, central base of operations.
On Thursday, the Castle on the Hill Association moved its last piece of property -- a mural on canvas believed to date to the 1940s -- out of the building. The mural went to the Sioux City Public Museum. Other significant Central High items have already been moved to the museum.
The Castle's prominent series of Depression-era murals will remain inside the building, because they are affixed to the wall.
The former school's statue of Abraham Lincoln, which once greeted students at the entry, was moved out of the building eight months ago. (The statue was damaged slightly during the move.) The Castle on the Hill gift shop was emptied during the winter.
Located at 610 13th St., Central High opened in 1893 and closed in 1972. It sat empty for a few years, before the Castle on the Hill Association purchased the building from the school district for $1 in 1976.
In 2002, the association sold the building for $1 to developers, who turned the aging structure into an apartment complex.
The contract included a clause in which the association had an option to buy the building. In 2004 the association agreed to lease its gift shop space and the Castle's former auditorium, known as "the Dungeon", for 15 years, at $1 per year. That agreement expired at the end of last year.
The end of the organization's lease was then extended until March 1, affording them a little more time to attempt to purchase the building, but they were unable to raise the funds. The future is particularly unclear for the old auditorium, with its ornate plaster moldings and wood-backed seats.
Developer Todd Heistand has said he wants to sell the property, which has proved to be largely unprofitable. The Castle on the Hill Association's lease of large chunks of the building (most notably the auditorium) made a prospective sale more challenging. Heistand has not yet found an interested buyer for the building, which he says is valued at around $1.2 million.
The relationship between the Castle on the Hill Association and Heistand has been a fraught one, with each side accusing the other of making the situation worse.
"There is not too much to say other than the group has cost the Castle On the Hill Apartment LLC way too much money over the years in lawsuits and utilities. It has cost the tenants living there by not having the money to keep things up the way it should have been," Heistand said in an email Friday. "I am happy we saved the building from demolition and that was the original goal but it has been a painful road."
For their part, McCleod and Ard remain concerned that the building's owners (and tenants) won't take care of the building. On Thursday afternoon, the south-facing entryway of the building was strewn with chip bags, malt liquor cans, cigarillo packaging and assorted other debris.
"When we were here, this never would have happened," Ard said Thursday, while standing in the littered staircase. "We policed as much of the building as we could."
"Before long, with the tenants that are not taking care of the apartments, nor is the property manager taking good care of it -- I don't know, it may destroy (the building). It may have to be taken down," McCleod said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.