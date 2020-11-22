Cat dies in Homer, Neb. house fire Sunday; no other injuries

HOMER, Neb. -- The occupants of a Homer residence were able to safely escape a house fire Sunday, but a cat was lost in the blaze.

Homer Fire Chief Jim Swanson said Sunday evening that crews were called to a garage fire in the 100 block of South Third Street shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday. The garage was fully engulfed in flames, and the fire made its way to the residence. The fire reached the attic and the winds sped the flames along.

"The house is a complete loss," Swanson said.

The house was occupied but the residents were able to leave the house safely; a cat died in the fire.

Swanson said the fire may have been the result of an electrical issue, possibly related to a battery charger. "Right now nothing's set in stone, but that's what we're going with right now," he said.

Fire crews from South Sioux City, Dakota City and Winnebago provided mutual aid at the fire.

