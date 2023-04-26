MOORHEAD, Iowa — Area Forester Jeff Seago described the number of trees that were burned by a recent fire in Loess Hills State Forest as "mind-blowing."

The blaze downed many trees on April 13 and 14. Seago said some bur oak trees, which are between 40 and 50 feet tall, are "black clear to the top." He estimated that more than 100 acres of bur oak were "top-killed."

"When we talk about fire in the forestry world, this one would be classified as a catastrophic stand replacing fire, which means the stand of trees that was there is replaced by a new stand of trees," Seago explained. "If we use that as our yardstick, you're looking at 100 to 125 years to get those bur oak back."

More 3,700 total acres in Monona County were burned by the rapidly spreading fire, which began as a structure fire.

Roughly 2,300 of the acres that were scorched are in the Loess Hills State Forest's Preparation Canyon Unit, a popular area for hiking, birdwatching and hunting. The forest, which is just north of the Little Sioux Scout Ranch, attaches directly to Preparation State Park. The park was largely unscathed, according to Seago.

"There's a paved road running through there and we kept fire on the west side of the paved road. There were minor impacts on the state park property, but it might equal like four acres," said Seago, who is in the process of assessing damage to forest infrastructure, such as boundary fences, structures, trail signs and gateposts. He said the trails in the forest will remain closed until further notice.

Preparation Canyon Fire followup Charred trees are shown just north of the Loess Hills Scenic Overlook in the Preparation Canyon Unit of the Loess Hills State Forest west of M…

At 3:30 p.m. on April 12, the Moorhead Fire Department was called to assist the Pisgah Fire Department with a structure fire near E-60 and Oak Avenue. From there, the fire continued to move north and led county officials to urge homeowners to be prepared to evacuate. No evacuation orders were ever issued.

Due to the hilly terrain and windy conditions, special equipment, training and tactics were used to fight the blaze. Every fire department in Monona County responded to the fire and other agencies were called upon to assist.

Volunteer fire departments and emergency management workers in Harrison County, as well as the Monona County Sheriff's Office, the Monona County Roads Department and local farmers provided aid.

By the evening of April 14, the blaze had been contained.

Roughly 25 acres of eastern red cedar trees, which are considered a nuisance species in the area, were lost to crown fire, Seago said. A crown fire is a forest fire that spreads along treetops.

"We probably lost an additional 50 acres of cedar trees because the fire burned so hot that it burned the cambium on those cedar trees. They're probably going to turn brown throughout the year," Seago said. "We're trying to get a plan in place to get that material removed to see if we can restore some of those areas back to prairie."

Preparation Canyon Fire followup Charred trees are shown along Oak Avenue in the Preparation Canyon Unit of the Loess Hills State Forest west of Moorhead, Iowa, on Monday.