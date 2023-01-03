 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cats now in residence at Sioux City's inaugural cat café

  • Tim Hynds

Megan Thompson, owner of Coffee and Purrs cat cafe in downtown Sioux City, talks about her new business and the more than one-year effort it took to get it opened.

SIOUX CITY -- Nevah, a plump gray cat, flicked her tail back and forth as she laid underneath the window inside Coffee & Purrs Tuesday morning -- opening day for the cat café portion of one of Sioux City's newest downtown businesses, 504 Nebraska St. 

Nevah is up for adoption through the Siouxland Humane Society along with 10 other cats currently residing in the bright, open space, which has pastel tones on the ceiling and an assortment of wooden cat climbing structures on the walls. Nevah and her feline friends can tuck themselves into one of several cat condos or beds, swat mice toys across the floor or chow down on food in light-pink bowls. 

"I just wanted to create a very comfortable, modern, warm space for people to come hang out with cats," owner Megan Thompson said. 

Customers can purchase a latte, frape or another specialty drink in the next-door coffeeshop, which is completely separate from the cat café, and, then, visit with the cats. Although walk-ins are accepted, depending on availability, online reservations are highly encouraged ahead of Coffee & Purrs' grand opening celebration on Saturday. Only 20 people are allowed admission to the cat café at a time. 

"It's just really, really cool," Thompson said of seeing her dream finally come to fruition. "I've been working on it for over a year now. There were times when I thought, 'It's not going to work.'"

Code change 

Thompson, a 19-year-old Sioux City native, is no stranger to entrepreneurship. She has owned her own photography business for six years. She also really, really loves cats. 

Although Coffee & Purrs is the first business of its kind to open in Sioux City, cat cafés are springing up across the country. Omaha and Des Moines both have a cat café.  

"I thought it would benefit Sioux City a lot," Thompson said of Coffee & Purrs. "Usually, the Humane Society's always full with cats. The goal for this place is to get more cats adopted out to Sioux City and also provide them another safe space for them to be in while they wait for their 'furever' home." 

Thompson described opening a cat café as "really a new experience." The coffee shop opened on Dec. 3, ahead of the cat café.  

"There's lots of rules and regulations -- code you have to follow," she said. "I don't believe this opportunity would have been presented to me if it wasn't meant to be or be a learning experience."

In order to open the cat café, Thompson had to convince the Sioux City Council to change the municipal code. Last January, the council voted unanimously in favor of a zoning text amendment to alter the definition of animal boarding.

The previous definition of animal boarding prohibited the keeping of animals for profit in the Downtown Commercial zoning district. The zoning text amendment approved by the council changes the definition of animal boarding to permit the cats to reside in the cat café overnight.

Thompson was initially looking to open her business in the Commerce Building, 520 Nebraska St. But, when that location didn't work out, she found two perfect spaces just down the street. The coffee shop, 500 Nebraska St., previously housed Subway.

"The only way it was ever going to work out is if we did it this way, because the health department actually said they would have never let me open," Thompson said of the Commerce Building location. "Even if we did HVAC modifications and ventilation stuff, it was never going to work out if it was going to be in the same space. It was really good that we found this space."

Home sweet home

The cats seem to be loving their trendy new downtown digs. 

Some took turns perching on the black sofa Tuesday morning, while others excitedly pushed toys around the floor, milled about the room and batted at each other with their paws. 

Thompson said some of the cats are "pretty talkative," while others are a bit more subdued.

Yazmin and Eliza, similar looking tabby cats wearing pink collars, are "kind of crazy," according to Thompson. She described Benji as "very cuddly," while she said Nevah craves attention. 

Thompson said the Siouxland Humane Society created a similar environment in effort to get the cats acclimated, before moving them to the cat café. She said they chose the cats that interacted the best with one another.

"There are quite a few cats actually that they still have at the Humane Society that they just thought would be better to stay there than come here. It's kind of up to the Humane Society on what cats they want here." 

If you go

What: Coffee & Purrs, coffee shop and cat café

Where: 504 Nebraska St. (The coffee shop's address is 500 Nebraska St. The door of the cat café is at 504 Nebraska St.) 

More: The coffee shop serves several types of coffee, smoothies and teas, as well as muffins and bagels. Customers can book 1-hour sessions with cats, which are available for adoption from the Siouxland Humane Society. Appointments can be booked at coffeeandpurrs.co. 

City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government.

