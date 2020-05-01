Cause of Friday fire at Sioux City feed mill under investigation
Cause of Friday fire at Sioux City feed mill under investigation

Feed Energy Fire

Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters work to put out a fire at Feed Energy, 800 Cunningham Dr., in Sioux City Friday.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- No injuries were reported after a fire broke out Friday afternoon at a livestock feed plant in Sioux City.

Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Rodriguez said Friday evening that crews were called to a blaze at Feed Energy Company, 800 Cunningham Dr., around 4:33 p.m. Friday, after a vegetable oil tank at the facility caught fire. Four employees were on-site at the time.

A total of 13 rigs were called to the scene, and fire crews from Sioux City, South Sioux City, 185th Fire and Sergeant Bluff responded.

Some structural elements of the facility were damaged in the fire, though the extent of the damage is not known.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

