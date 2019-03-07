SIOUX CITY -- Authorities say the cause of a fire that destroyed a Morningside home Saturday was electrical in nature.
At 2:46 p.m. firefighters responded to 3511 Transit Avenue, where they found heavy flames coming from the single-story home.
No one was in the home at the time of the fire. A neighboring residence sustained minor heat damage.
According to a statement from Sioux City Fire Rescue, the fire originated in a bedroom on the main level of the home. The accidental fire was determined to be electrical in nature.