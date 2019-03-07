Try 3 months for $3
Firefighters respond to a house fire at 3511 Transit Ave. on Saturday. The residence is considered a total loss. 

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Authorities say the cause of a fire that destroyed a Morningside home Saturday was electrical in nature.

At 2:46 p.m. firefighters responded to 3511 Transit Avenue, where they found heavy flames coming from the single-story home.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire. A neighboring residence sustained minor heat damage.

According to a statement from Sioux City Fire Rescue, the fire originated in a bedroom on the main level of the home. The accidental fire was determined to be electrical in nature.

