Cedar County has 2 cases of COVID-19
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- Cedar County, Nebraska, has recorded its first two cases of the novel coronavirus, according to data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Before Monday, Cedar County was the only county in Northeast Nebraska and one of three counties in Siouxland that had not recorded any cases of the virus.

Now, Ida and Sac counties, in Iowa, are the only Siouxland counties with no cases. 

