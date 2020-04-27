Cedar County has 2 cases of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Cedar County, Nebraska, has recorded its first two cases of the novel coronavirus, according to data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Before Monday, Cedar County was the only county in Northeast Nebraska and one of three counties in Siouxland that had not recorded any cases of the virus.

Now, Ida and Sac counties, in Iowa, are the only Siouxland counties with no cases.

