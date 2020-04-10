You are the owner of this article.
Cedar County has first case of COVID-19
April 10 Nebraska map

Cedar County has a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday. 

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- Cedar County has its first case of the novel coronavirus, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday. 

No specifics are known about the individual. 

The Northeast corner of Nebraska had largely been spared the COVID-19 outbreak. Prior to the Cedar County case, Knox County was the only in the area to have one -- a high school student in Crofton who contracted the virus at a basketball tournament in the first half of March. 

Dakota, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties continue to have no reported cases of the virus. 

Nebraska has a total of 648 confirmed cases of the virus, with Douglas County, at 215 cases, and Hall County, at 118, being the most impacted. Seventeen deaths connected to the virus have been reported in the state. 

