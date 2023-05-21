WEST LAKE OKOBOJI, Iowa -- A 21-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, man died Saturday after in a drowning at Millers Bay.

At around 1:26 pm. Saturday, multiple emergency-response agencies were dispatched to Millers Bay, part of West Lake Okoboji's westernmost expanse, according to a press release Sunday from Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire and Rescue.

Several attempts were made to rescue the victim, identified as Alexander Glover, 21, of Cedar Rapids.

Glover had been visiting the area on a vacation and had jumped off a boat to swim, according to the press release. The boat drifted away and Glover became fatigued trying to reach it before slipping beneath the surface of the water. Members of Glover's family attempted to throw him a rope but he was unable to get to it.

A kayaker in the area, identified as Charles Anderegg, was able to dive from his kayak and bring Glover to the surface. Family members attempted to resuscitate him. The Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire and Rescue Team took him to shore by boat.

Further resuscitation efforts were undertaken by members of Arnolds Park/Okoboji Rescue, Milford Rescue and the emergency room at Lakes Regional Healthcare .

Agencies assisting include the Dickinson County Sherriff’s Office and Communication Center, Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire and Rescue and Dive Team, Milford Fire and Rescue, and Iowa DNR Lake Patrol.