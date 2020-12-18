Cedaring ceremony to be held at Walthill dialysis unit

WALTHILL, Neb. -- A cedaring ceremony is slated to be held Monday morning at the new dialysis unit in Walthill.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Nita Go Tha (coming here to live), at 204 Main St.

Rodney Morris will perform the cedaring and Omaha Tribal Council Chairman Everett Baxter Jr. will deliver opening remarks. Dr. Arvin Santos and the Sanford medical team will be available for a meet and greet. Light refreshments will also be provided.

Carl T. Curtis Health Education Center is opening the dialysis unit on the Omaha Indian Reservation to allow more patients to receive health care services closer to home.

The unit will have six chairs and run two shifts on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The 70-by-40-foot building will house two clinic rooms, where the nephrology team will see and treat patients, as well as two offices, a break room and an isolation room. The unit's goal is to provide caring, holistic, patient-oriented health services to meet the needs of the community.

On Aug. 6, the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska entered into an agreement with Sanford Health to expand dialysis services and appoint Santos as medical director.

